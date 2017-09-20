Thai August auto sales rise 6.8 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles Aug +6.8 67,962 Jul +7.5 65,178 Jun +5.7 69,794 May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - August sales were helped by launches of new car models, higher commodity prices and improved private investment, the FTI said in a statement. - The FTI last month raised its forecast for domestic sales this year to 830,000 cars from 800,000 cars, but cut export forecast to 1.1 million vehicles from 1.2 million. - Annual domestic auto sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)