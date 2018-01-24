FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018

Thai Dec car sales jump 20.1 pct y/y - federation

    BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales
jumped 20.1 percent in December from a year earlier to 104,302
units, their highest level in four years, helped by motor shows,
improving consumer confidence and the country's economic
recovery, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on
Wednesday.
    Domestic car sales were 871,650 vehicles in 2017, up 13.4
percent from a year earlier, the first annual increase in five
years.
    For 2018, the FTI raised its forecast for domestic car sales
to 900,000 cars from 870,000 vehicles.
    It maintained its forecast for car exports at 1.1 million
for this year after about 1.14 million vehicles exported in
2017.
    Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016,
following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012,
when sales surged 81 percent.
    Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for
about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second
largest.
    
   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales from the FTI     
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Dec             +20.1           104,302
        Nov             +20.6            78,082
        Oct             +13.1            68,551
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
        Aug              +6.8            67,962
        Jul              +7.5            65,178
        Jun              +5.7            69,794
        May              +0.6            66,422
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
  

    
 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring;
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
