Thai Dec car sales jump 20.1 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales jumped 20.1 percent in December from a year earlier to 104,302 units, their highest level in four years, helped by motor shows, improving consumer confidence and the country's economic recovery, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday. Domestic car sales were 871,650 vehicles in 2017, up 13.4 percent from a year earlier, the first annual increase in five years. For 2018, the FTI raised its forecast for domestic car sales to 900,000 cars from 870,000 vehicles. It maintained its forecast for car exports at 1.1 million for this year after about 1.14 million vehicles exported in 2017. Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second largest. Thai monthly car and truck sales from the FTI Change y/y pct Vehicles Dec +20.1 104,302 Nov +20.6 78,082 Oct +13.1 68,551 Sep +21.9 77,592 Aug +6.8 67,962 Jul +7.5 65,178 Jun +5.7 69,794 May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)