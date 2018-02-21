FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 3:12 AM / 2 days ago

Thai January car sales jump 16.2 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales
rose 16.2 percent in January from a year earlier to 66,513 cars,
helped by an economic recovery, improving consumer confidence
and launches of new car models, the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.
    Car exports rose 2.46 percent to 82,067 vehicles in January
compared with a year earlier, the FTI said.
    The FTI has forecast domestic car sales of 900,000 vehicles
this year after a 13.4 percent jump in 2017, which was the first
annual increase in five years.
    It forecasts car exports at 1.1 million for this year after
about 1.14 million vehicles exported last year.
    Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016,
following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012,
when sales surged 81 percent.
    Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers. The auto industry accounts for
about 12 percent of Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second
largest.    
   
    Thai monthly car and truck sales from the FTI     
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Jan             +16.2            66,513
        Dec             +20.1           104,302
        Nov             +20.6            78,082
        Oct             +13.1            68,551
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
 
    
 (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
