Thai Oct car sales rise 13.1 pct y/y - federation

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's domestic car sales in October rose 13.1 percent to 68,551 units compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by launches of new models and improved private investment, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday. The FTI raised its 2017 domestic sales forecast to 850,000 cars from 830,000 cars but maintained its export estimate at 1.1 million vehicles. Annual domestic car sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. Thai monthly car and truck sales from the FTI Change y/y pct Vehicles Oct +13.1 68,551 Sep +21.9 77,592 Aug +6.8 67,962 Jul +7.5 65,178 Jun +5.7 69,794 May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan and Orathai Sriring; editing by Richard Pullin)