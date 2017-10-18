FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Sept auto sales jump 21.9 pct y/y - federation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 18, 2017 / 3:29 AM / in 4 days

Thai Sept auto sales jump 21.9 pct y/y - federation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
    
    KEY DATA
    Thai monthly car and truck sales:
       
               Change y/y pct          Vehicles
        Sep             +21.9            77,592
        Aug              +6.8            67,962
        Jul              +7.5            65,178
        Jun              +5.7            69,794
        May              +0.6            66,422
        Apr             +15.1            63,267
        Mar             +16.7            84,801
        Feb             +19.9            68,435
        Jan             +10.5            57,254
       2016              -3.9           768,788
       2015              -9.3           799,592
       2014             -33.7           881,832
    - September sales were helped by higher commodity prices, stronger exports
and tourism, and increased government spending, the FTI said in a statement.
    - Exports of whole cars rose 7.19 percent to 120,654 units, their highest in
two years, the FTI said.
    - The FTI said in August it raised its forecast for 2017 domestic sales to
830,000 cars from 800,000 cars, but cut its export estimate to 1.1 million
vehicles from 1.2 million.
    - Annual domestic auto sales declined during 2013-2016, following the end of
a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
    - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by
Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
