Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Q3 profit rises 3.2 pct y/y
October 19, 2017 / 6:26 AM / in 3 days

Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Q3 profit rises 3.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, reported its third-quarter net profit rose 3.2 percent from a year ago, driven by an improvement in net interest income.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, on Thursday posted a net profit of 6.01 billion baht ($181.41 million) for the quarter ended September, versus 5.83 billion baht a year ago.

This was slightly lower than an average estimate of 6.1 billion baht from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 33.1300 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

