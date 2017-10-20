FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's KTB bank Q3 profit tumbles on higher provisions
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 4:02 AM / 5 days ago

Thailand's KTB bank Q3 profit tumbles on higher provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - State-owned Krung Thai Bank Pcl on Friday reported a 32 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 5.8 billion baht due to higher provisions and impairment losses.

Thailand’s fourth largest lender by assets set aside 9.9 billion baht for impairment loss on loans, up nearly 30 percent from last year, and 7.2 billion baht in provision expense, 30 percent higher than a year ago. Other Thai banks have also booked similar losses and provisions.

The bank’s non-performing loans-to-lending ratio was slightly higher than its peers at 4.51 percent, up from 3.97 percent last year, due to a large “corporate client and SME sector,” the bank said.

Interest income declined 1.5 percent from last year to 21 billion baht, due to slow pick-up in loans and a cut in the Minimum Retail Rate to 0.5 percent in May this year, the bank said in a statement.

Krung Thai said it reduced operating expenses to 663 million baht, down 5 percent from last year, while fee income rose 3.8 percent to 5.8 billion baht from expanded ATM operations and electronic banking fees.

The Bank of Thailand holds a 55 percent stake in Krung Thai. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.