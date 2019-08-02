Thai police say total six bombs exploded in Bangkok

Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers work following a small explosion at a site in Bangkok, Thailand, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A total of six bombs exploded at three locations in Bangkok on Friday and one explosive device was recovered before it blew up, a senior police officer said.

Police Colonel Kamtorn Uicharoen told Reuters that three bombs exploded at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana and one failed to go off. Two others blew up in the Chong Nonsi area.

“The bombs in these two areas were improvised explosive devices triggered by timer,” he said.

A “ping-pong bomb” exploded in the Suan Luang area, he said.