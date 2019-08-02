World News
August 2, 2019 / 5:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai PM condemns those behind blasts that destroy peace

1 Min Read

A crowd gathers near the site where explosions were heard in Bangkok, Thailand August 2, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. Twitter @YRNMXSK via REUTERS

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Friday condemened those behind at least three small bomb blasts that hit the capital Bangkok as it was hosting a South East Asian security meeting with world powers.

There was been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, which hurt at least three people.

“On the bombing this morning, I would like to condemn those causing the situation which destroys peace and damages the country’s image. I have instructed officials to take care of public safety and those affected promptly,” Prayuth said.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-Um; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

