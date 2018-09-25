Thai police discover bodies of British man, Thai wife

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Police in Thailand discovered on Tuesday the bodies of a British man and his Thai wife buried near a creek on their property in the country’s north, days after the couple were reported missing.

Alan Hogg, a 64-year-old retired businessman, and his wife Nod Suddaen, 61, were reported missing from their home in the province of Phrae last week.

Police have arrested three Thai men in connection with the deaths.

“The three men conspired in the murder of the couple and our investigation is ongoing to determine exactly who did what,” deputy police spokesman Colonel Kissana Phatanacharoen told Reuters.

A spokesman for the British embassy in Bangkok said they are in contact with Thai authorities and “providing support to the family of a British couple who have died in Thailand”.