Convicted Thai serial killer accused of killing woman after early release from jail

FILE PHOTO:Suspected killer Somkid Phumphuang tries to hide face at news conference at crime suppression department in Bangkok. Somkid Phumphuang (R) tries to hide his face at a news conference at the crime suppression department in Bangkok June 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A convicted serial killer in Thailand who was released early from a life sentence this year has been re-arrested on suspicion of killing his partner.

Somkid Phumphuang, 55, dubbed “Kid the Ripper” by Thai media, was sentenced to death in 2005 for killing five women in a six-month period. The sentence was reduced to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty.

He was released in May after spending 14 years in prison. But police sought him again last week for another murder and arrested him on Wednesday while he was on a train to Bangkok. Police said he had confessed to killing Rassamee Mulichan after they had a fight.

Rassamee’s son, Jakkrit Shuenphrom, 25, told local media that his mother had met Somkid through Facebook and had known him for about a month.

Rassamee and Somkid had been planning to get married, Jakkrit said, adding he wanted the accused to face the death penalty.