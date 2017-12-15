FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai commercial banks may get incentives to merge - finance minister
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 days ago

Thai commercial banks may get incentives to merge - finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance minister on Friday said the ministry was considering a plan to offer tax incentives to encourage mergers among the country’s commercial banks to create institutions able to compete with foreign banks, including regional competitors.

“Our policy is not to force but to give incentives to motivate them into thinking... because Thailand does not have a bank that can be called a champion bank that can compete with overseas,” Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters in Bangkok.

“So we will use tax incentives to help as a deciding factor,” he said, without giving details or naming any Thai banks.

Apisak said Thai banks were small compared with Singapore and Malaysian ones, and their size was impeding them from doing business outside of Thailand.

Thailand’s five biggest lenders are Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya.

In June, Thailand’s central bank said it would relax foreign exchange rules, including allowing more Thais to directly invest abroad.

The central bank said Thailand’s commercial banks would also be allowed to lend baht to non-residents for investment. (Reporting by Kitipong Thaicharoen; Additional reporting by Pilaiporn Promsompan; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.