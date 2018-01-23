Thai c.bank to ensure baht moves won't affect businesses - governor

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will ensure moves in the baht currency will not affect businesses, but it will not target specific levels, the governor said on Tuesday, as the baht hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the U.S. dollar.

“The currency must move in line with economic fundamentals,” Veerathai Santiprabhob told a business seminar. “But it’s the central bank’s duty to ensure it’s not so volatile that it affects business operators.”

The baht traded at 31.83 per dollar at 0753 GMT. It has appreciated 2.4 percent against the greenback this year after an increase of 9 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)