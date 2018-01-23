FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 8:00 AM / a day ago

Thai c.bank to ensure baht moves won't affect businesses - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will ensure moves in the baht currency will not affect businesses, but it will not target specific levels, the governor said on Tuesday, as the baht hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the U.S. dollar.

“The currency must move in line with economic fundamentals,” Veerathai Santiprabhob told a business seminar. “But it’s the central bank’s duty to ensure it’s not so volatile that it affects business operators.”

The baht traded at 31.83 per dollar at 0753 GMT. It has appreciated 2.4 percent against the greenback this year after an increase of 9 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.