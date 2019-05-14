U.S. tariffs on China goods may cut Thai exports as much as $6.7 billion: ministry

Cars pass a Skytrain (Bangkok Mass Transit System) construction site in Bangkok, Thailand May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports could fall between $5.6 billion to $6.7 billion because of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, the Thai commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Such goods cover about 46 percent of Thai exports, ministry official Pimchanok Vonkhorporn said in a statement.

The statement did not give a timeframe for the forecast fall in Thai exports.

Shipments of electronics and automobiles are expected to decline sharply, Pimchanok said.

So far this year, the United States and China have been Thailand’s two biggest export markets.