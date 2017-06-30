FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Thai C. Bank views baht as not too strong, no bubbles in economy - FinMin
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a month ago

Thai C. Bank views baht as not too strong, no bubbles in economy - FinMin

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank believes the baht is not too strong and is not hurting the country's competitiveness, the finance minister said on Friday, as the currency hovered near two-year highs against the dollar.

The central bank noted that the baht's strength was in line with regional currencies and was driven by a weaker dollar, Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters after meeting with central bank officials and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

The baht traded at 33.97 per dollar on Friday, having appreciated by 5.4 percent against the greenback this year, becoming Southeast Asia's best performing currency.

Apisak said the central bank had also confirmed that there were no signs of any bubbles in the economy.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.