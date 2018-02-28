Thai Jan factory output up 3.44 pct y/y, slightly above forecast

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial output slightly beat expectations as it rose for a third straight month in January, helped by higher production of cars, petroleum and rubber products. The manufacturing production index (MPI) in January rose 3.44 percent from a year earlier after December's 4.96 percent increase, which was revised up from a 2.35 percent rise, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.0 percent rise in January. The index climbed 1.58 percent in 2017, and the ministry has forecast a gain of 2 percent this year. In January, capacity utilisation at factories rose to 70.19 percent from a revised 67.88 percent in December. Industrial goods account for 80 percent of exports, which in turn make up about two-thirds of the Thai economy, the second-largest in Southeast Asia. The state planning agency this month maintained its 2018 economic growth forecast of 3.6-4.6 percent after last year's 3.9 percent, the fastest pace in five years. Data from the Industry Ministry's Office of Industrial Economics: (not seasonally adjusted) Month Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept % change y/y +3.44 +4.96* +4.14 -0.33 +4.88 % change m/m +4.35 -3.30* +6.99 -5.14 +1.94 * Revised (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)