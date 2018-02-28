FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Asia
February 28, 2018 / 3:13 AM / 2 days ago

Thai Jan factory output up 3.44 pct y/y, slightly above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's annual industrial
output slightly beat expectations as it rose for a third
straight month in January, helped by higher production of cars,
petroleum and rubber products.
    The manufacturing production index (MPI) in January rose
3.44 percent from a year earlier after December's 4.96 percent
increase, which was revised up from a 2.35 percent rise, the
Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.
    The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.0 percent
rise in January.
    The index climbed 1.58 percent in 2017, and the ministry has
forecast a gain of 2 percent this year.
    In January, capacity utilisation at factories rose to 70.19
percent from a revised 67.88 percent in December.
    Industrial goods account for 80 percent of exports, which in
turn make up about two-thirds of the Thai economy, the
second-largest in Southeast Asia.
    The state planning agency this month maintained its 2018
economic growth forecast of 3.6-4.6 percent after last year's
3.9 percent, the fastest pace in five years.
  
  
    Data from the Industry Ministry's Office of Industrial
Economics: (not seasonally adjusted)
    
 Month              Jan       Dec      Nov      Oct     Sept
 % change y/y     +3.44    +4.96*    +4.14    -0.33    +4.88
 % change m/m     +4.35    -3.30*    +6.99    -5.14    +1.94
 * Revised 
 

    
 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.