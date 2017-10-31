FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Sept factory output rises 4.21 pct y/y, beats forecast
#Asia
October 31, 2017 / 3:56 AM / in a day

Thai Sept factory output rises 4.21 pct y/y, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output
rose for a third straight month in September on an annual basis,
beating forecasts, helped by higher production of automobiles,
rubber and electronics, showing the economy is growing steadily.
    The manufacturing production index (MPI) in September
increased 4.21 percent from a year earlier, the Industry
Ministry said on Tuesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll
was a 3.6 percent rise.
    August's index was revised up to 4.23 percent year-on-year
from a 3.74 percent increase reported earlier.
    In the January-September period, the index rose 1.4 percent
from a year earlier.
    Capacity utilisation at factories in September was at 63.56
percent from August's revised 62.43 percent.
    Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports,
which in turn make up about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy.
    The Bank of Thailand last month raised its 2017 economic
growth forecast to 3.8 percent from 3.5 percent, with exports
rising 8 percent.
    Last year's economic growth was 3.2 percent, and Thailand
still lags its regional peers.
    
      
    Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted)
    
 Month            Sept      Aug     July    June      May
 % change y/y    +4.21   +4.23*    +3.43   -0.26    +1.64
 % change m/m    +0.98  +4.26**    -2.51   -3.20   +15.38
 *Revised from +3.74 y/y
 **Revised from +3.77 pct m/m

    
 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
