Thai Sept factory output rises 4.21 pct y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output rose for a third straight month in September on an annual basis, beating forecasts, helped by higher production of automobiles, rubber and electronics, showing the economy is growing steadily. The manufacturing production index (MPI) in September increased 4.21 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was a 3.6 percent rise. August's index was revised up to 4.23 percent year-on-year from a 3.74 percent increase reported earlier. In the January-September period, the index rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier. Capacity utilisation at factories in September was at 63.56 percent from August's revised 62.43 percent. Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports, which in turn make up about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The Bank of Thailand last month raised its 2017 economic growth forecast to 3.8 percent from 3.5 percent, with exports rising 8 percent. Last year's economic growth was 3.2 percent, and Thailand still lags its regional peers. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Sept Aug July June May % change y/y +4.21 +4.23* +3.43 -0.26 +1.64 % change m/m +0.98 +4.26** -2.51 -3.20 +15.38 *Revised from +3.74 y/y **Revised from +3.77 pct m/m (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)