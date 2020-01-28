Entertainment News
January 28, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thailand expects Chinese tourists to fall by two million this year

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tourist are seen in a beach in Krabi, Thailand October 23, 2019. Picture taken October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand expects the number of Chinese tourists to fall by 2 million to 9 million this year due to the coronavirus oubreak in China, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Tuesday.

Tourism has been hit hard by China’s ban on all group tours. Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest source of visitors, were numbered about 11 million last year.

The TAT will this week propose to the government measures to help the industry, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a news conference.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below