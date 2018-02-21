FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2018 / 4:07 AM / 2 days ago

Thailand's Jan tourist arrivals up 10.87 pct y/y - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - International tourist arrivals in Thailand rose 10.87 percent in January from a year earlier, led by visitors from China, Malaysia, Russia and South Korea, the government said on Wednesday.

The 3.54 million foreign tourists who arrived in January spent 189 billion baht ($6.00 billion), Pongpanu Svetarundra, permanent-secretary of the tourism and sports ministry, said in a statement.

Tourism receipts account for about 12 percent of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, making it one of the most important drivers of Thailand’s growth.

The ministry expects 37.55 million visitors to spend 2.1 trillion baht this year, after welcoming a record 35.38 million foreign tourists last year. ($1 = 31.5200 baht)

Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.