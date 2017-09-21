Thai Aug exports jump 13.2 pct y/y, far above forecast

BANGKOK, Sept 21(Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a sixth straight month in August, far better than expected and the fastest growth in 55 months, as demand from major markets increased. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, climbed 13.2 percent in August from a year earlier after July's 10.5 percent rise, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 4.93 percent in August. In January-August, exports grew 8.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports rose 15.4 percent, Commerce Ministry Apiradi Tantraporn said at a briefing. Exports have recovered this year, but are under pressure from a strong baht, which has appreciated by 8 percent against the dollar this year, the biggest gain in Asian currencies. The ministry last month predicted exports would grow 5-6 percent this year after a 0.5 percent rise last year following three years of contraction. Imports in August increased 14.9 percent from a year earlier, roughly in line with the forecast of a 14.75 percent rise. Thailand had a trade surplus of $2.09 billion in August, compared with a poll forecast of a $520 million surplus. Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into completed goods and shipped out again. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Aug July June May Exports (pct y/y) 13.2 10.5 11.7 12.7 ($bln) 21.22 18.85 20.28 19.94 Imports (pct y/y) 14.9 18.5 13.7 18.3 ($bln) 19.13 19.04 18.37 19.00 Trade balance ($bln) 2.09 -0.19 1.92 0.94 ($1 = 33.11 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)