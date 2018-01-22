Thai Dec exports up 8.6 pct y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a tenth straight month in December, but at a slower pace than the previous month and below expectations, and posted its first trade deficit in five months. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 8.6 percent in December from a year earlier after jumping 13.4 percent in November, commerce ministry data showed on Monday. That missed the median forecast of a 10.65 percent rise from economists polled by Reuters. The export gains were led by cars, computers and parts and rubber. Imports in December rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier after increasing 13.7 percent in November, and more than the forecast of a 10.35 percent rise. That resulted in a trade deficit of $0.28 billion in December, the first deficit since July 2017, compared with a forecast of $1.1 billion surplus. In 2017, exports grew 9.9 percent, while imports jumped 14.71 percent, giving a trade surplus of $13.9 billion, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the commerce ministry, said at a briefing. The ministry expects export growth of 5-7 percent this year. Shipments rebounded last year, despite the baht strengthening 9 percent against the dollar. In 2016, exports rose just 0.5 percent after three years of contraction. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Dec Nov Oct Sept Exports (pct y/y) 8.6 13.4 13.1 12.2 ($US bln) 19.74 21.43 20.08 21.81 Imports (pct y/y) 16.6 13.7 13.5 9.73 ($US bln) 20.02 19.67 19.87 18.45 Trade balance ($US bln) -0.28 1.76 0.21 3.35 ($1 = 31.88 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)