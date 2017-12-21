Thai Nov exports up 13.4 pct y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports rose for a ninth straight month in November and handily beating expectations, as demand from major markets remained strong. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 13.4 percent in November from a year earlier after rising 13.1 percent in October, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday. That beat the median forecast of a 6.4 percent rise from economists polled by Reuters. The exports were led by rubber, which surged 61 percent, while rice exports rose 50 percent. Imports in November increased 13.7 percent from a year earlier, also more than the forecast of a 12.8 percent rise. That resulted in a trade surplus of $1.76 billion in November, far above a forecast of $0.72 billion surplus. In January-November, exports grew 10 percent, while imports rose 14.5 percent in the same period, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the commerce ministry, said at a briefing. The ministry is confident that exports will reach 10 percent for 2017 and next year could rise 6-7 percent, she said. Last year, exports rose just 0.5 percent after three years of contraction. Shipments have remained strong this year, despite the baht appreciating more than 9 percent against the dollar, the third-biggest gainer among Asian currencies. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Nov Oct Sept Aug Exports (pct y/y) 13.4 13.1 12.2 13.2 ($US bln) 21.43 20.08 21.81 21.22 Imports (pct y/y) 13.7 13.5 9.73 14.9 ($US bln) 19.67 19.87 18.45 19.13 Trade balance ($US bln) 1.76 0.21 3.35 2.09 ($1 = 32.72 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)