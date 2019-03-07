Thai princess calls her political party's ban 'sad and depressing'

Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich, holds up the application of candidate for Prime Minister, Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, at the election commission office in Bangkok, Thailand February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai princess whose short-lived political career was ended when she was disqualified as a prime ministerial candidate on Thursday called a court ruling to dissolve the party that nominated her “sad and depressing.”

The constitutional court ruled on Thursday to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart party after it nominated Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, saying the move was “antagonistic toward the constitutional monarchy”.

“It’s a very sad and depressing story,” the princess said in Instagram comment, replying to supporters informing her of the news.

The princess, who broke with royal tradition by attempting to enter politics, is in Germany, according to her posts on Instagram.