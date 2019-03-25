Thailand's Thaksin-linked party leads pro-junta party, but many seats undecided

Sudarat Keyuraphan, Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate, speaks during a news conference at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s opposition Pheu Thai party won 138 seats in the House of Representatives and a pro-army party 96 seats, but the winners of 150 of the lower house seats are still unclear, according to the Election Commission after the country’s first vote since a 2014 coup.

The overall winner of Sunday’s election may not emerge for weeks because the Election Commission has said it will announce the official results of the final 150 seats in the 500-seat parliament on May 9.

The initial results from 350 constituency seats contested were posted on the Election Commission’s website on Monday.

Pheu Thai is allied with self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was himself overthrown in a 2006 coup.