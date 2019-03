A full ballot box is seen during the general election in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Four alerts and a story on an exit poll indicating opposition winning most seats is wrong and is withdrawn. The poll was taken before voting began. The same information was used in the main trunk story, which is also withdrawn.

