Factbox: Funeral of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Mourners hold up pictures of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a vigil to mark his birthday outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The funeral of Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was known as Rama IX, will take place over five days in October with hundreds of thousands of mourners expected to attend.

For many Thais it will be their first experience of a royal funeral of a monarch. King Bhumibol ruled Thailand for more than seven decades and was widely regarded as the nation’s moral compass during decades of on-off political unrest.

King Bhumibol, 88, died on Oct. 13, 2016. The country has been in an official year of mourning since then with many Thais choosing to wear black.

Thai Buddhists often wait a week or more before cremating their dead but royal funerals are exceptional.

Below are details of the royal cremation.