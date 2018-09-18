FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 5:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai court dismisses graft case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai court on Tuesday dismissed a 14 billion baht ($430 million) graft case against Airports of Thailand and duty-free retailer King Power, owner of the English Premier League club Leicester City.

A former anti-graft official, Charnchai Issarasenanark, had filed a lawsuit against executives from both firms last year.

A judge at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases said Charnchai “was not an affected party, therefore he cannot sue in this case”.

Airports of Thailand and King Power had denied the allegations.

($1 = 32.5700 baht)

Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Darren Schuettler

