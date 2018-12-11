Thai junta lifts military-imposed ban on political activities: statement

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand lifted a military-imposed ban on political activities that has been in place since 2014, a government statement published on the Royal Gazette website said on Tuesday, clearing the way for an election to be held on Feb. 24, 2019.

The military government imposed the strict ban when it took power in a 2014 coup, citing the need for law and order after months of street protests against the democratically elected government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

It began easing the ban in September, when it allowed political parties to resume organising.

“The people and political parties will be able to take part in political activities during this period leading up to the election in accordance with the constitution,” the military government said the statement.