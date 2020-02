A bullet hole is seen on the window of a car after a shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 8, 2020, in this still image obtained from social media video. TEO BAO HUA/via REUTERS

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand, defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters.

Kongcheep did not give a figure for the number of wounded. He said it was unclear whether the gunman had taken hostages inside the shopping mall, where he is still thought to be at large.