FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roadside bomb kills four in Thailand's troubled south - security official
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 4:04 AM / in a month

Roadside bomb kills four in Thailand's troubled south - security official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A roadside bomb planted by suspected Muslim insurgents killed four army rangers and wounded six, including a civilian, in southern Thailand on Friday, a security official said.

A decades old-separatist insurgency in predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s largely Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat has killed more than 6,500 people since 2004.

The bomb was planted under a road that was being built in Pattani, the security official said.

“The group that planted the bomb is using old techniques in order to create instability in the region. They planted the bomb under a road currently under construction,” said Pramote Prom-in, a spokesman for security forces in the region.

Friday’s blast followed roadside bombs last week that killed two soldiers and wounded more than 20 people in Yala.

There was no claim of responsibility for the blast, which is usually the case in Thailand’s deep south, where insurgents are fighting for secession.

Thailand’s three southernmost provinces were part of an independent Malay Muslim sultanate until they were annexed in 1909.

Reporting by Suphanida Thakral, Surapan Boonthanom, and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Suphanida Thakral; Editing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.