Thai regulator sets telecoms spectrum auctions for May 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) expects to hold auctions of the 900 and 1800 megahertz (MHz) airwave frequencies in May next year, secretary-general Takorn Tantasith said on Wednesday.

Total Access Communication currently operates the 1800 MHz specturm, with state-owned CAT Telecom, and will be under pressure to renew its licence.

Other potential bidders include Advance Info Service , True Coroporation and Jasmine International.

Bidding is scheduled begin in May and conclude in June, Takorn said. The frequency transfer should finish by July and August so there is no service interruption, he added.

The concessions are set to expire in September next year.

There will be one 15-year licence for 5 MHz of bandwidth on the 900 MHz spectrum, with a starting price of 37.9 billion baht ($1.14 billion). The 1800 MHz specturm will have three 15-year licences, each with 15 MHz, with bids for each to start at 37.5 billion baht. ($1 = 33.1300 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by David Goodman)