Thomas Cook pilots end strike action over pay dispute
October 5, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 12 days ago

Thomas Cook pilots end strike action over pay dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pilots at British tour operator Thomas Cook have called off eight days of planned strike action, the pilots’ union said on Thursday, after entering into a binding arbitration to end a dispute over pay.

The pilots had previously held one 12-hour and one 24-hour strike in the standoff over pay. Thomas Cook said that all passengers were able to fly during the industrial action.

A strike planned for last Friday was called off last week following talks.

“Our members voted to end this dispute by binding arbitration, which Thomas Cook has now agreed to,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said.

“I am pleased that we have been able to find a peaceful way of resolving the pilots’ pay dispute without further disruption to passengers.”

The resolution of the dispute means that industrial action planned for this Friday, as well as a three-day strike from October 12 and four-day strike from October 18, have all been called off. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

