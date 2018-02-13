Thomson Reuters says CEO Jim Smith in hospital

TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp Chief Executive Jim Smith is in a hospital, under observation, the company said on Tuesday.

Smith was taken to a hospital in Toronto on Monday “after feeling unwell,” Thomson Reuters said in a statement.

“In his immediate absence, Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters, will oversee Jim’s responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company’s practice,” Thomson Reuters said.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after Smith struck a deal to sell a majority stake in the company’s Financial and Risk business to U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP . The deal, which valued the unit at around $20 billion including debt, is expected to close in the second half of 2018, Thomson Reuters has said. (Reporting by Amran Abocar)