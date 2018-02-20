FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Thomson Reuters says CEO Jim Smith to make full recovery after arrhythmia incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith is in stable condition after an arrhythmia incident on Feb. 12 and is expected to be released from hospital within the next two weeks.

Last week, the company said Smith was taken to a Toronto hospital after feeling unwell and was under observation at the hospital..

“Mr. Smith’s condition is stable and doctors expect a full recovery,” Thomson Reuters said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is expected that Mr. Smith will be released from the hospital within the next two weeks, followed by a period of further recovery,” the statement added.

Chief Financial Officer Stephane Bello continues to oversee Smith’s responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company’s practice, the statement said.

Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Amran Abocar and Howard Goller

