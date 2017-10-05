Thomson Reuters FX trading volumes jump to 3-year high

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms jumped to a three-year high of $411 billion per day in September, the company said on Thursday, up 12 percent on the previous month.

In a month in which the dollar rose against a basket of currencies for the first time since February on the revival of the “Trumpflation trade” and expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes, average volumes for spot trading climbed to $103 billion, up from $82 billion in August.

Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $308 billion per day in September, up from $285 billion the previous month.

The Thomson Reuters numbers followed stronger trading volumes from rival foreign exchange platform provider NEX Group on Wednesday, which saw average daily currency trading volume hit a 10-month peak in September. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Jemima Kelly)