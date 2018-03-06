FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 4:01 PM / a day ago

Thomson Reuters' FX trading volumes hit record in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange trading volumes on Thomson Reuters’ platforms jumped by more than a third in February from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday, its second consecutive record month as a resurgence in volatility sparked more trading.

Average daily trading volumes topped $463 billion in February, up from $432 billion in January and $338 billion a year earlier. Thomson Reuters said average daily volumes on its platforms have totalled $407 billion on a long-term basis.

Volatility in foreign exchange markets has risen from low levels this year as investors worry about the threat of rising inflation and as global central banks start withdrawing years of policy stimulus.

A short but violent selloff in global stock markets in early February also boosted volumes.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

