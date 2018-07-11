Thyssenkrupp to pick CFO Kerkhoff as interim CEO - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp will likely agree on finance chief Guido Kerkhoff as interim chief executive this week, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

The board of ThyssenKrupp L-R CHRO Oilver Burkhard, CFO Guido Kerkhoff, CEO Heinrich Hiesinger, member of the executive board Donatus Kaufmann and Ulrich Lehner supervisory board chairman pose before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, Germany, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Files

The supervisory board on Friday accepted the sudden resignation of chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger, who had led Thyssenkrupp since January 2011, just days after he sealed a steel joint venture deal with Tata Steel.

Thyssenkrupp said the remaining management board, comprising Guido Kerkhoff, Oliver Burkhard and Donatus Kaufmann, would lead the group without a CEO for the time being.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Kerkhoff joined Thyssenkrupp from Deutsche Telekom in 2011.