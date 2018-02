DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it had ended its business relationship with T-Systems, in a setback to Deutsche Telekom’s IT services arm as it embarks on a restructuring.

“Thyssenkrupp and T-Systems have by mutual consent ended their cooperation on IT consolidation,” Thyssenkrupp said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)