FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp to raise capital ahead of Tata deal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2017 / 5:31 PM / in 23 days

Thyssenkrupp to raise capital ahead of Tata deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Thyssenkrupp will increase its capital by 10 percent in a sale of new shares to bolster its balance sheet ahead of a planned deal with India’s Tata Steel.

The two firms agreed last week to combine their European steel operations in a move to create the continent’s second-largest steelmaker with revenues of about 15 billion euros ($18 billion).

Thyssenkrupp plans to issue 56,593,794 new no-par-value bearer shares to obtain “the financial leeway to support organic growth” in its industrial goods business, the steelmaker said on Monday.

At Monday’s closing price of 24.7 euros, such a share sale would raise around 1.4 billion euros.

With new joint venture Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel not expected to start operations until late 2018, it will take “some time” for the positive effects of the transaction to filter through, chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.

“We will use that time to strengthen our industrial goods businesses right away,” the CEO said.

$1 = 0.8446 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.