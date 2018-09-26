FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
September 26, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU regulators to rule on Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel venture by October 30

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by October 30 whether to allow Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel to create Europe’s No. 2 steelmaker, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Germany's ThyssenKrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger and Chairman of Tata Steel Natarajan Chandrasekaran pose at a joint news conference after signing a final agreement on Saturday to establish a long-expected steel joint venture, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

The companies unveiled their plan for a steel joint venture in July after two years of talks, the sector’s biggest tie-up in more than a decade. Steelmakers are battling overcapacity and tariff hikes among other problems.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel sought EU approval on Tuesday, according to a filing on the Commission website. Regulators can either wave the deal through with or without demanding concessions or open a full-scale investigation if they have deeper concerns.

The new entity, to be based in the Netherlands, will compete with ArcelorMittal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.