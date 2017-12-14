FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kloeckner & Co says not preparing offer for Thyssenkrupp unit
#Regulatory News
December 14, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Kloeckner & Co says not preparing offer for Thyssenkrupp unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* No talks regarding tie-up with Thyssen unit -Kloeckner

* Materials Services makes twice Kloeckner’s sales

* Kloeckner & Co CEO signalled interest in October (Adds quote, context)

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co is not working on a bid for Thyssenkrupp’s Materials Services unit, a spokesman for the company said in response to a media report.

German monthly Manager Magazin earlier reported that Kloeckner CEO Gisbert Ruehl would soon propose a joint venture under the leadership of his company, taking advantage of growing shareholder criticism over Thyssenkrupp’s slow turnaround.

“There are currently neither talks between Kloeckner & Co and Thyssenkrupp over a tie-up with the Material Services division nor are we preparing an offer for it,” a Kloeckner & Co spokesman said.

Ruehl had said in October that parts of Thyssenkrupp’s Materials Services, which generates more than twice the annual sales of Kloeckner, would be a good strategic fit.

The difference in value of the two businesses would be compensated for via a cash payment from Kloeckner & Co as part of Ruehl’s potential proposal, Manager Magazin said, not elaborating further.

About two thirds of Materials Services’ 13.8 billion euros ($16.33 billion) in sales come from Thyssenkrupp’s materials distribution business, which competes with Kloeckner, Salzgitter and U.S.-listed Reliance Steel & Aluminum. ($1 = 0.8450 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
