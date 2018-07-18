FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Keep Thyssenkrupp whole, German minister urges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said he was increasingly concerned about the situation at submarines-to-elevators conglomerate Thyssenkrupp after it lost its top officials under pressure from shareholders to restructure.

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

“We are following the situation at Thyssenkrupp intensively and with growing concern,” he told Reuters on Wednesday, urging managers to preserve the company as a whole and preserve jobs in Germany.

“All concerned should work together to strengthen Thyssenkrupp as a significant company in the German business world, thereby sparing jobs,” he added.

The company’s chairman and chief executive both resigned this month following pressure from activist shareholders demanding a restructuring of the conglomerate. Potential bidders for parts of the company include Tata Steel and lift-maker Kone.

Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

