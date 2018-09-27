Thyssenkrupp to spin-off capital goods business

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it would spin off its elevators, auto parts and plant engineering divisions into a separately listed company, giving in to years of pressure from shareholders to simplify its structure.

FILE PHOTO: A sunflower is seen in front of the ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The group’s supervisory board will decide on the matter at an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, Sept. 30, the group said.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Thyssenkrupp was considering a separation of major business divisions and that a decision could be made as soon as this week.