September 27, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thyssenkrupp to spin-off capital goods business

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it would spin off its elevators, auto parts and plant engineering divisions into a separately listed company, giving in to years of pressure from shareholders to simplify its structure.

FILE PHOTO: A sunflower is seen in front of the ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The group’s supervisory board will decide on the matter at an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, Sept. 30, the group said.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Thyssenkrupp was considering a separation of major business divisions and that a decision could be made as soon as this week.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

