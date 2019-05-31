Money News
May 31, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp shares erase gains made since elevator IPO reveal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Friday fell 3.8% to 11.32 euros per share, erasing all of the gains it made after announcing a partial listing of its elevator division earlier this month.

Shares had surged 28.2% on May 10 after the announcement, which was welcomed by analysts and investors after a previous strategy — a spin off of its capital goods businesses — failed to revive the group’s fortunes.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Seythal

