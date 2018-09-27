Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp mulls separation of major businesses - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is considering a major overhaul of its group structure involving a separation of individual business units, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Files

The group, which has been under pressure for years to simplify its sprawling conglomerate structure, could make a decision on the matter as soon as this week, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp, whose shares gained by more than 5 percent on the news, declined to comment.