FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 27, 2018 / 12:02 PM / in 25 minutes

Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp mulls separation of major businesses - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is considering a major overhaul of its group structure involving a separation of individual business units, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Files

The group, which has been under pressure for years to simplify its sprawling conglomerate structure, could make a decision on the matter as soon as this week, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp, whose shares gained by more than 5 percent on the news, declined to comment.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Edward Taylor and Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.