Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp mulls separation of major businesses - sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is considering a major overhaul of its group structure involving a separation of individual business units, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The group, which has been under pressure for years to simplify its sprawling conglomerate structure, could make a decision on the matter as soon as this week, the people said.
Thyssenkrupp, whose shares gained by more than 5 percent on the news, declined to comment.
