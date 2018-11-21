Thyssenkrupp has not been contacted by Elliott since July: CEO

Guido Kerkhoff, Chief Executive of Thyssenkrupp AG, poses before the annual news conference of Thyssenkrupp in front of the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has not been contacted by activist fund and shareholder Elliott since July, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff told the group’s annual press conference on Wednesday.

“We have heard nothing from Elliott since July,” Kerkhoff said.

Elliott in May said it had taken a stake in the conglomerate of less than 3 percent, saying there was significant room for improvement at the group.

It has never quantified the stake.