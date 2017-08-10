Thyssenkrupp would not oppose IPO of possible steel JV - CFO

The logo of German steel-to-elevators group ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany, November 24, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp would not be opposed to a stock market listing of a steel joint venture that could emerge from ongoing talks with Tata Steel, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Money in is always good so don't expect us to reject (an IPO)," CFO Guido Kerkhoff told analysts following third-quarter results, when asked whether Thyssenkrupp would be more reluctant than Tata Steel to list the business.

"It is important that you do things like that, if you consider them at all, at the right time."

Thyssenkrupp earlier said it was still in talks with Tata Steel over a possible combination of both groups' European steel businesses, adding it would not be rushed into any deal even after an outstanding agreement over Tata's pension obligation might be reached.