IG Metall demands 10-year job guarantee in Thyssen/Tata talks
#Money News
November 23, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

IG Metall demands 10-year job guarantee in Thyssen/Tata talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - IG Metall, Germany’s largest union, has called for a 10-year guarantee for jobs, sites and investments at Thyssenkrupp’s steel business as a condition for agreeing to a planned merger with Tata Steel.

A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

“We call for a decade of security for employment, locations, factories and investments. That’s what it will be about in subsequent negotiations,” Detlef Wetzel, deputy supervisory board chairman of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, said on Thursday.

He was presenting IG Metall’s demands during a demonstration of workers at Thyssenkrupp’s tin plate production site in Andernach.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
