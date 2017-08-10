FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp won't rush into Tata Steel merger: CFO
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 10, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 2 months ago

Thyssenkrupp won't rush into Tata Steel merger: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CFO of ThyssenKrupp Guido Kerkhoff addresses a news conference in Duesseldorf February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp will carefully evaluate any potential pension deal by Tata Steel before advancing with a hoped-for merger of both groups’ European steel businesses, the German company’s finance chief said on Thursday.

“If you read that Tata has a deal, that doesn’t mean we can stand up a week later and say: Now we have a joint venture,” Guido Kerkhoff told journalists after presenting third-quarter results.

“Quality comes before time.”

Britain’s Sky News reported on Wednesday that Tata Steel was on the brink of detaching its 15 billion-pound ($19.45 billion) British Steel pension fund from its UK operations, a precondition for any merger deal with Thyssenkrupp to happen.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.