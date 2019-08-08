Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff under pressure after fourth profit warning

Guido Kerkhoff, Chief Executive of Thyssenkrupp AG, addresses the annual news conference of Thyssenkrupp at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Submarines-to-elevators group Thyssenkrupp on Tuesday slashed its full-year outlook, making it the fourth profit warning under current boss Guido Kerkhoff, who faces mounting pressure over the group’s weak performance.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are now expected to decline to about 0.8 billion euros ($897 million) this year, down from a previous outlook for 1.1-1.2 billion, the group said, citing weakness at two of its core markets: automotive and steel.

The move heaps further pressure on Kerkhoff, whose credibility has already suffered from a botched attempt to merge Thyssenkrupp’s steel business with Tata Steel’s European unit and a failed plan to spin off the group’s capital goods units.

“Overall we cannot be satisfied with our performance in the first nine months,” Kerkhoff said in a statement. “We were unable to offset the impacts of the current auto market weakness and the ore price trend.”

Kerkhoff said that a planned initial public offering (IPO) of the group’s prized elevator unit — whose operating margin improved to 11.7% in the third quarter — was on track and would be carried out in the 2019/20 fiscal year starting in October.

“We are preparing the IPO for Elevator but are also examining the expressions of interest made by potential interested parties. This also applies to the other businesses,” Kerkhoff said.

